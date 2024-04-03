Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness! Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch: Skye from Pro-Ad in Morpeth, Northumberland…
Full name: Skye
Breed: Labrador retriever.
Age: Three years old.
Time at company: Three years and six months.
Job title: Senior happiness executive and head of paw-ductivity
Job description: Skye is the real ‘paws’ behind the business and helps us fetch great ideas, greets us with her happy face and wagging tail, and brightens everyone’s work day. She is also the chief guard dog of the office and is an excellent judge of character, happily meeting and greeting new faces.
Special skill: Calming effect, retrieving, ensuring everyone pets her and rubs her tummy, sleeping on the job, and chewing Dad’s slippers!
Favourite colour: Purple 267 is both Skye’s favourite colour – her favourite toy is purple – and our company colour.