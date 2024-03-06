Since the inimitable Pooh from Monster Press starred in the very first column in October 2015, each issue we’ve hounded (sorry) garment decorators to feature their dogs and share their work tails (again, sorry!) in Images.

It’s one of the most popular sections of the magazine, with countless readers telling us it’s the first place they turn to when they paws (last one, promise) from their work for a cuppa and read through their favourite trade mag.

To all the dogs that have taken part over the years, and their owners: you’re all barking mad and we are very grateful for that. Thank you for providing much fun, fur and humour, and here’s to the next 100.