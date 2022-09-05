Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Milo from Studio Print Press in Keighley, West Yorkshire
Full name: Milo
Breed: Cocker spaniel
Age: 11 months old
Time at company: Nine months
Job title: Commander and chief
Job description: Meet, greet and love all who enter the studio.
Special skills: Excited wees.
Favourite colour: Grass green Pantone 15-6437 TCX. The colour of the grass he loves to eat.