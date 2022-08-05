Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet this month’s Print Shop Pooch Jaxx from Graphic Elephants in Colorado, US

Full name: Jaxx

Breed: Siberian husky

Age: One year old

Time at company: 10 months

Job title: Customer service

Job description: Meet and greet all visiting clients

Special skills: Hugs and kisses

Favourite colour: Ice blue – PMS 278 C – check out my eyes. I can stare into your soul!

