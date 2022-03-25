Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Monty from Castle Printwear in Neyland, Pembrokeshire
Full name: Montgomery Jencourt (we just call him Monty)
Breed: Black Labrador
Age: 3 years
Time at company: 2 3⁄4 years
Job title: The Governor.
Job description: Meet and greet all visitors. Helps checking in deliveries, sniffing everything as it comes in, and helps to put stock away – well, moves it about!
Special skills: Sock and beanie hat thief; fetching the dustpan and brush.
Favourite colour: Red (Hex :#d3101e). It’s the colour of his collar – when he puts that on he knows he’s going somewhere for another adventure.