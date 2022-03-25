Full name: Montgomery Jencourt (we just call him Monty)

Breed: Black Labrador

Age: 3 years

Time at company: 2 3⁄4 years

Job title: The Governor.

Job description: Meet and greet all visitors. Helps checking in deliveries, sniffing everything as it comes in, and helps to put stock away – well, moves it about!

Special skills: Sock and beanie hat thief; fetching the dustpan and brush.

Favourite colour: Red (Hex :#d3101e). It’s the colour of his collar – when he puts that on he knows he’s going somewhere for another adventure.

www.castleprintwear.co.uk