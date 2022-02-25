Full name: Paco/Paco Bell/PB/Beale

Breed: Chihuahua x Jack Russell

Age: 12 and a half

Time at company: Four months

Job title: Voluntary lunch monitor/social media director

Job description: It’s Paco’s job to boost staff morale and to make sure they take plenty of breaks. As the resident social media expert, her role is to help disrupt the Instagram algorithm by sneaking candid photos of herself into the VinoSangre feed. Paco is also a passionate advocate of reducing food waste in the workplace. Or in any place…

Special skills: Making all ‘I don’t like small dogs’ people fall in love with her; sitting upright on her haunches like a meerkat; and persistently getting in your blind spot so you trip over her and are forced to grovel for forgiveness.

Favourite colour: 13-0941-TCX Banana Cream because it reminds her of her favourite snacks – bananas and coconut milk yogurt.

www.vinosangre.co.uk