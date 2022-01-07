Full name: Simba

Breed: Pit bull type – all legal and tested!

Age: 10 years old

Time at company: Since birth.

Job title: Head of security

Job description: To serve and protect APE… as long as there are treats at the end of the shift.

Special skills: Agility – he can scale a seven-foot wall – and credit control!

Favourite colour: Purple, 17-3930 Jacaranda, to match his favourite blankie.

