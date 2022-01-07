Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Simba from Axiom Printing & Embroidery (APE) in Slough, Berkshire
Full name: Simba
Breed: Pit bull type – all legal and tested!
Age: 10 years old
Time at company: Since birth.
Job title: Head of security
Job description: To serve and protect APE… as long as there are treats at the end of the shift.
Special skills: Agility – he can scale a seven-foot wall – and credit control!
Favourite colour: Purple, 17-3930 Jacaranda, to match his favourite blankie.