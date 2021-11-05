Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Buddha from Madspecials in Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Full name: Buddha de Groot

Breed: American Bully

Age: Six months

Time at company: Four months

Job title: Vice president

Job description: Being lazy and slacking on the job.

Special skills: He knows how to sleep, eat and play.

Favourite colour: His favourite colour is all of them. He takes hours to find the right Pantone colour for the job.

www.instagram.com/madspecials