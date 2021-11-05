Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Buddha from Madspecials in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Full name: Buddha de Groot
Breed: American Bully
Age: Six months
Time at company: Four months
Job title: Vice president
Job description: Being lazy and slacking on the job.
Special skills: He knows how to sleep, eat and play.
Favourite colour: His favourite colour is all of them. He takes hours to find the right Pantone colour for the job.