Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Buddy from Michael Hope Sports in Box, Wiltshire

Full name: Buddy Davis

Breed: Cavapoo

Age: Six years old

Time at company: Six years, working in the mornings

Job title: Customer greeter

Job description: I greet the customers when they enter the unit with a friendly hello and tail wag. I am also available for cuddles if any of the staff are having a bad day.

Favourite colour: Classic blue 19-4052. The colour of my lead and collar, which reminds me of my favourite pastime, and the colour of the sky on a lovely day.

