Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Buddy from Michael Hope Sports in Box, Wiltshire
Full name: Buddy Davis
Breed: Cavapoo
Age: Six years old
Time at company: Six years, working in the mornings
Job title: Customer greeter
Job description: I greet the customers when they enter the unit with a friendly hello and tail wag. I am also available for cuddles if any of the staff are having a bad day.
Favourite colour: Classic blue 19-4052. The colour of my lead and collar, which reminds me of my favourite pastime, and the colour of the sky on a lovely day.