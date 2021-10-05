Full name: Buddy Davis

Breed: Cavapoo

Age: Six years old

Time at company: Six years, working in the mornings

Job title: Customer greeter

Job description: I greet the customers when they enter the unit with a friendly hello and tail wag. I am also available for cuddles if any of the staff are having a bad day.

Favourite colour: Classic blue 19-4052. The colour of my lead and collar, which reminds me of my favourite pastime, and the colour of the sky on a lovely day.

www.michael-hope.co.uk