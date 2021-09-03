Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Print Shop Pooch Myszka from MyWorkwear in Telford
Full name: Myszka (which means ‘little mouse’)
Breed: Whippet
Age: Seven years old
Time at company: Seven years. Managing director James Worthington has had me since I was a puppy so I’ve been coming into MyWorkwear since then.
Job title: Company model and fundraiser
Job description: My job is to entertain the troops, but I am also James’s partner in crime and we do lots of running events for charity.
Special skills: My special skills would be speed and keeping the MD fit!
Favourite colour: #dfc223 – the MyWorkwear yellow on my jacket and the colour of sunshine so it means it’s time for walkies!