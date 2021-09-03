Full name: Myszka (which means ‘little mouse’)

Breed: Whippet

Age: Seven years old

Time at company: Seven years. Managing director James Worthington has had me since I was a puppy so I’ve been coming into MyWorkwear since then.

Job title: Company model and fundraiser

Job description: My job is to entertain the troops, but I am also James’s partner in crime and we do lots of running events for charity.

Special skills: My special skills would be speed and keeping the MD fit!

Favourite colour: #dfc223 – the MyWorkwear yellow on my jacket and the colour of sunshine so it means it’s time for walkies!

