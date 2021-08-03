Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet Print Shop Pooch Betty from Studio Print Press in Keighley, West Yorkshire
Full name: Betty Scampie Harrison
Breed: Teapot Yorkie Terrier
Age: Nine years old
Time at company: Four years and three months
Job title: Head of security and studio hoover
Special skills: Betty has exceptional hearing and she lets us know when one of our lovely customers is coming to visit by giving them a very loud welcome!
She’s also made quite an impression on our local DPD drivers.
Betty spends most of her time patrolling the studio round and round in circles until she gets tired or hungry.
And she has quite often been found sleeping on the job!
Favourite colour: Betty’s fave colour is red (Pantone 199c). Most of her wardrobe is this colour, including her work uniform.
Watch Betty on security patrol!