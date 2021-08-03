Full name: Betty Scampie Harrison

Breed: Teapot Yorkie Terrier

Age: Nine years old

Time at company: Four years and three months

Job title: Head of security and studio hoover

Special skills: Betty has exceptional hearing and she lets us know when one of our lovely customers is coming to visit by giving them a very loud welcome!

She’s also made quite an impression on our local DPD drivers.

Betty spends most of her time patrolling the studio round and round in circles until she gets tired or hungry.

And she has quite often been found sleeping on the job!

Favourite colour: Betty’s fave colour is red (Pantone 199c). Most of her wardrobe is this colour, including her work uniform.

