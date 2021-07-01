Full name: Oakley

Breed: Labrador retriever

Age: Nine months

Time at company: Seven months

Job title: Apprentice envelope sealer

Job description: I like to practice my envelope sealing on my boss as soon as I greet him in the morning, I get so excited I like to greet him with loads of licks and a wee on his feet with all my excitement. I also like to quality control any stock on the shelves, giving them a good sniff and hiding behind them so my humans can’t find me.

Special skills: Hoovering, it saves the humans a job. I will literally eat anything I can get my paws on.

Favourite colour: Red. I have no choice, my human mum buys everything in red for me: collars, leads, etc.

