Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. Meet our latest Print Shop Pooch, Oakley from C&S Products in St Austell, Cornwall
Full name: Oakley
Breed: Labrador retriever
Age: Nine months
Time at company: Seven months
Job title: Apprentice envelope sealer
Job description: I like to practice my envelope sealing on my boss as soon as I greet him in the morning, I get so excited I like to greet him with loads of licks and a wee on his feet with all my excitement. I also like to quality control any stock on the shelves, giving them a good sniff and hiding behind them so my humans can’t find me.
Special skills: Hoovering, it saves the humans a job. I will literally eat anything I can get my paws on.
Favourite colour: Red. I have no choice, my human mum buys everything in red for me: collars, leads, etc.