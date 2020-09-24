Name: Theophilus Drew

Breed: Working cocker spaniel

Age: 5 years old

Time at company: Since day one – he’s a workaholic like his breed suggests.

Job title: Head of ‘re-tail’

Job description: It may appear that his roles and titles here at Peter Drew are just ceremonial, but Theo plays a valuable part in raising team morale behind the scenes. His most recent feature in Vanity Furr was great exposure for the company and our brand.

Special skills: Putting things on your radar, circling back, being kept in the loop, getting others looped in, getting his ducks in a row, moving the needle, medium-level strategy, high-level strategy, touching base, playing devil’s advocate, inking the deal.

Favourite colour: 3385C (teal), reminds him of puddles and ponds.

