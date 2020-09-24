Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Theo from the Peter Drew Group in Alcester, Warwickshire
Name: Theophilus Drew
Breed: Working cocker spaniel
Age: 5 years old
Time at company: Since day one – he’s a workaholic like his breed suggests.
Job title: Head of ‘re-tail’
Job description: It may appear that his roles and titles here at Peter Drew are just ceremonial, but Theo plays a valuable part in raising team morale behind the scenes. His most recent feature in Vanity Furr was great exposure for the company and our brand.
Special skills: Putting things on your radar, circling back, being kept in the loop, getting others looped in, getting his ducks in a row, moving the needle, medium-level strategy, high-level strategy, touching base, playing devil’s advocate, inking the deal.
Favourite colour: 3385C (teal), reminds him of puddles and ponds.
Theo prepares for the Vanity Furr shoot