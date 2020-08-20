Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Bentley from Oz Schoolwear in Orpington
Full name: Bentley Pearce
Breed: Shih tzu
Age: Three years old
Time at company: Two and a half years
Job title: Chief security officer
Job description: Patrolling the shop and offices and barking at anyone I don’t know.
Special skills: I take my owners for regular walks to make sure they hit their daily steps target.
Favourite colour: I love my yellows, but in particular Pantone 123.