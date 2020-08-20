Full name: Bentley Pearce

Breed: Shih tzu

Age: Three years old

Time at company: Two and a half years

Job title: Chief security officer

Job description: Patrolling the shop and offices and barking at anyone I don’t know.

Special skills: I take my owners for regular walks to make sure they hit their daily steps target.

Favourite colour: I love my yellows, but in particular Pantone 123.

www.ozschoolwear.co.uk