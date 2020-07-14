Full name: Otto

Breed: Cocker spaniel

Age: Eight months

Time at company: Six months, although FURloughed since March. Hoping to return soon, but he’s not too good at social distancing so might have to ‘work from home’ initially.

Job description: Office dog. Provides a greeting service in the mornings with licks and cuddles. Available for accompanying staff on lunchtime walks.

Special skills: Specialises in stealing snacks out of handbags, licking up crumbs and jumping in bins to find food. Also good at eating cables under desks. A great team player who lifts morale and is always available for cuddles and sitting on laps.

Favourite colour: Grass green, 15-6437 TCX, as he loves going for long walks in the fields sniffing out scents and chasing after butterflies. Although if he were a true company dog he should probably like the Gilt Edged colours of blue C100 M50 Y0 K0 and red C0 M100 Y50 K0!

