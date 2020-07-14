Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Otto from Gilt Edged in Northampton
Full name: Otto
Breed: Cocker spaniel
Age: Eight months
Time at company: Six months, although FURloughed since March. Hoping to return soon, but he’s not too good at social distancing so might have to ‘work from home’ initially.
Job description: Office dog. Provides a greeting service in the mornings with licks and cuddles. Available for accompanying staff on lunchtime walks.
Special skills: Specialises in stealing snacks out of handbags, licking up crumbs and jumping in bins to find food. Also good at eating cables under desks. A great team player who lifts morale and is always available for cuddles and sitting on laps.
Favourite colour: Grass green, 15-6437 TCX, as he loves going for long walks in the fields sniffing out scents and chasing after butterflies. Although if he were a true company dog he should probably like the Gilt Edged colours of blue C100 M50 Y0 K0 and red C0 M100 Y50 K0!
“Do I have to stay two metres from butterflies?”