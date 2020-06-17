Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Darwin from Square Peg Promotions in Sutton Coldfield
Full name: Darwin
Breed: Cockapoo
Age: Two and a half years
Time at company: Two years and three months
Job title: Chief morale officer
Job description: To promote a happy work environment that balances well-being and productivity.
Special skills: Makes the office a lovely place to be! Encourages treats throughout the day; inspires staff to take regular mood-boosting breaks for fresh air and exercise; can get anyone to smile, even on a bad day; and is always happy to help with other departments, from product testing to cleaning up crumbs. He’s even joined in on some meetings (and loves visiting customers!).*
Favourite colour: He’s partial to Pantone 389, the colour of the squeaky ball he likes to chase (but not bring back), and is slightly obsessed with Pantone 7679, the colour of his favourite biscuit package.
* This was written before the UK lockdown was implemented.
www.squarepegpromo.co.uk
Darwin is guaranteed to raise a smile, even on a bad day