Full name: Darwin

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: Two and a half years

Time at company: Two years and three months

Job title: Chief morale officer

Job description: To promote a happy work environment that balances well-being and productivity.

Special skills: Makes the office a lovely place to be! Encourages treats throughout the day; inspires staff to take regular mood-boosting breaks for fresh air and exercise; can get anyone to smile, even on a bad day; and is always happy to help with other departments, from product testing to cleaning up crumbs. He’s even joined in on some meetings (and loves visiting customers!).*

Favourite colour: He’s partial to Pantone 389, the colour of the squeaky ball he likes to chase (but not bring back), and is slightly obsessed with Pantone 7679, the colour of his favourite biscuit package.

* This was written before the UK lockdown was implemented.

www.squarepegpromo.co.uk