The Kettering Print N Go Shop has moved to new, larger premises in Kettering.

Managing directors Jo and Nick Gamble had been looking for the right shop for their print and embroidery business for 18 months that would offer them more space.

Just before Christmas, they got the keys to a shop on Rockingham Street and began renovating it while still operating their old shop on Charles Street.

“The move was very stressful and we had lots of teething problems from wifi to the machines not liking being moved, then not working,” explained Jo.

The move is paying off, with increased footfall already at the Rockingham Street premises. In addition, the space has been doubled, giving them a much bigger showroom and print area.

Print N Go Shop offers vinyl printing and embroidery along with white ink toner printing, print-and-cut, and sublimation.

www.printngoshop.co.uk