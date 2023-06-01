The IPIA is celebrating progress in its efforts to get the Government to identify the UK print industry as being of “strategic value” to the economy.

IPIA chair Charles Rogers was invited to an event hosted by deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden to represent the UK print industry at a special business leaders reception at Number 10.

His attendance followed the IPIA’s formal request for the “identification of UK print and paper as ‘industries of strategic value’ to our economy”. The event was also attended by representatives from sectors including banking, healthcare, IT, construction and hospitality.

Charles said: “It’s hugely encouraging for our industry that I was invited to attend an event designed to foster collaboration between different sectors of the economy – demonstrating that print and paper is now firmly on the Government’s radar.

“The call for proactive engagement from Government with the sector at our previous meeting has been heeded. I am optimistic for the future as we continue to advocate for targeted support for our industry.”

Since its formal meeting with special advisers to the prime minister, the IPIA has engaged closely with cross-sector body the Graphics and Print Media Alliance (GPMA). It is now canvassing its members for feedback that will shape the IPIA’s ongoing engagement with Government.

If you would like to feed into this process directly and highlight specific market challenges and trends, or have suggestions on the targeted support required from Government, email info@ipia.org.uk.

