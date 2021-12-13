Garment printer and embroiderer Print Inc is set to increase its capacity by 300% after investing in a set of new Tajima embroidery machines.

The Carmarthenshire-based business has bought one four-head embroidery machine and three single-heads, adding to a four-head that it bought earlier this year.

It follows an upturn in demand over the past 12 months, driven by the company’s core markets in business-to-business and the armed forces. Founded in 2016 by Angela Windsor, it has recruited two new members of staff to prepare it for tripling capacity.

Originally set up for garment decoration, it has widened its range of services over the past 12 months and now offers workwear, PPE, signage and paper print, and branding as well as clothing embroidery and print.

Based in Cross Hands, it supplies customers throughout the UK, including many connected with the military including the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, the Household Cavalry and the Infantry Battle School in Brecon. It also supplies a lot of veteran-owned businesses.

This summer, Print Inc achieved a Silver Award in the Ministry of Defence’s Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) for 2021, which recognises employers that have actively demonstrated their support for the armed forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

Print Inc is also a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment by a business to honour and support the armed forces, supporting community activities and raising awareness and funds for veterans and their families.

Angela said: “As we moved into our fifth year of trading, we were seeing some very positive growth. I needed to make an investment in the business but wanted to complement that by also enhancing and enriching our already established commitment to helping the armed forces.

“The investment marks the start of a new chapter for the business as we move to add new products and skillsets to our already very successful offering.

“This new machinery will allow us to keep pace with customer demand while always guaranteeing the quality matches our reputation and high standards.

“But I am a big believer that successful businesses should also give back. As a company and employer, we have proactively demonstrated our commitment and forces-friendly approach and credentials as part of our recruitment and daily activity. I am very proud of this and our efforts raising money for some very special charities.”

Windsor has completed a number of charity fundraising efforts for the armed forces including climbing Snowdon blindfolded. She ascended the Rhydd Ddu route, supporting Captain Colin Jones in memory of Captain Stephen Healy, to raise money for Blind Veterans UK. The team raised more than £4,000 for the charity.

