The Prince of Wales has made an urgent appeal to private sector leaders around the world to give their support to a sustainability charter.

As part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, Prince Charles has unveiled the Terra Carta, or ‘Earth Charter’, which provides a roadmap to 2030 for companies to move towards a more sustainable future, and invest in helping to protect the planet.

The Sustainable Markets Initiative says the charter aims to “reunite people and planet, by giving fundamental rights and value to nature, ensuring a lasting impact and tangible legacy for this generation”.

“The Terra Carta offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation – one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector,” commented Prince Charles.

“To build a productive and sustainable future, it is critical that we accelerate and mainstream sustainability into every aspect of our economy.

“Today must be the decisive moment that we make sustainability the growth story of our time, while positioning nature as the engine of our economy. To help us succeed, and to complement global efforts across public, private and philanthropic sectors, I am calling on CEOs from around the world to engage and play their part in leading the global transition.

“To guarantee our future, we have no other choice but to make each day count – and it must start today.”

www.sustainable-markets.org