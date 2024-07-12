Sarah Stirling has been promoted to assistant marketing manager at Prestige Leisure UK after more than four years at the blank garment supplier.

Sarah, who was previously marketing executive, said: “The new role will see me oversee task management within the team and just making sure that the marketing team here at Prestige are doing everything we can to make sure our customers have everything they need from us, along with making sure we get the message of who Prestige Leisure are, and what we believe in, to those potential customers.

“It’s super-exciting for me: I’ve worked my way up through the team over the past four-and-a-half years. The support from the team and management has been great and I look forward to what this role will bring for my career in this business.”

