Prestige Leisure has launched a new and exclusive brand, Produkt by Jack&Jones, bringing the fashion retailer into the world of blank clothing.

Each garment is produced using organic and recycled materials and dyes, reflecting the new brand’s focus on sustainability and crafting retail-inspired garments at a high quality.

Prestige, a supplier of blank garments to decorators across the UK and Ireland, describes the move by Jack & Jones as “the first blank garment range to be introduced by a major retail fashion brand”.

Announcing the launch, the company said: “We have been waiting for a brand like Produkt by Jack&Jones to join us for some time, and they are the perfect fit, aligning with our ethos and values when it comes to people and the planet.”

The range, which was unveiled at Printwear & Promotion Live! at the NEC in Birmingham in February, features unisex garments including a classic T-shirt, an oversized T-shirt, a classic piqué polo shirt, a crew-neck sweatshirt, a hooded sweatshirt and a zipped hooded sweatshirt.

Best known for its menswear, Denmark-based Jack & Jones has over 1,000 stores in 38 countries and also sells to consumers through retail partners and its website. Its women’s clothing is sold under the JJXX brand.

prestigeleisure.com