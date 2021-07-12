This fantastic logoed workwear was decorated using heat transfer vinyl and embroidery by Universal Uniform in Cheltenham for Prestbury Park Equine Supplies
Located at Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park provides equine supplies to the local community, explained Sara Lawson, sales and marketing manager at Universal Uniform.
“They’re a repeat customer of ours, and were very pleased with their workwear order.”
Universal Uniform embroidered the Prestbury Park logo onto the left chest of the garments using Madeira Polyneon embroidery thread on a HappyJapan embroidery machine. The back of the garments were also decorated with embroidery, as well as heat transfer vinyl supplied by TheMagicTouch.
Alongside garments provided by Prestbury Park, Universal Uniform decorated Kustom Kit’s Sleeveless Polo (KK730), the Ladies’ Pro Polo (RX01F) from Pro RTX and the Men’s Authentic Sweat Jacket (J267M) from Russell Europe.