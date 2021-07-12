“They’re a repeat customer of ours, and were very pleased with their workwear order.”

Universal Uniform embroidered the Prestbury Park logo onto the left chest of the garments using Madeira Polyneon embroidery thread on a HappyJapan embroidery machine. The back of the garments were also decorated with embroidery, as well as heat transfer vinyl supplied by TheMagicTouch.

Alongside garments provided by Prestbury Park, Universal Uniform decorated Kustom Kit’s Sleeveless Polo (KK730), the Ladies’ Pro Polo (RX01F) from Pro RTX and the Men’s Authentic Sweat Jacket (J267M) from Russell Europe.

www.universaluniform.co.uk