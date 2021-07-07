Ola added that Pauline and her team at Pressed For Time absolutely loved their new workwear, and how they really enjoyed doing the embroidery at Ripples too.

“It’s the logo’s colours for us, and how they pop on their chosen garment colours.”

To embroider the Pressed For Time logo, Ripples used its Melco EMT16 Plus embroidery machines supplied by Amaya Sales UK.

The company decorated Mantis World’s Superstar by Mantis Ladies Hoodie (M74), the Kariban Ladies Lightweight Padded Bodywarmer (KB6114) and Kustom Kit’s Ladies Regular Fit Workforce Piqué Polo Shirt (K722).

www.ripplesprints.com