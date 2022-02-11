The Roq Eco is a high-production carousel screen printing machine able to print up to 1,200 pieces per hour, explains I-Sub.

“This is due to its extremely agile, machine-control software, allied to a fast and precise rotation system.”

The Roq Eco ranges from a minimum of 12 pallets up to a maximum of 20 pallets, and from a minimum of one colour up to 18 colours. Its print area is available from 450 x 550mm up to a maximum of 800 x 1,100mm.