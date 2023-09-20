Onna by Premier, which debuts in October 2023, is a collection of trousers, tunics and underscrubs, described by the company as “active care wear” and designed for professionals in a range of health and beauty sectors.

Ceri Challinor, Onna and Premier brand manager, commented: “As a team, whilst attending our own beauty and healthcare appointments, we noticed that, despite these industries being built on trends and new technologies, the uniforms hadn’t changed in decades. It occurred to us that it was time for this sector to get a revamp.

“We’ve put a lot of energy into developing these styles to make sure they have the key elements these industries need. All our styles are designed to be practical, flattering, modern, and most importantly comfortable.

Recycled fabrics

The garments are made from recycled, four-way stretch fabric for ease of movement, with comfort ensured by their breathability and wicking properties.

There are eight key styles for men and women – including two women’s tunics, a men’s V-neck tunic, cargo trousers, joggers and underscrub base layers – with more items to be added to the collection in coming months.

Tunics and trousers are available in six colours, while the underscrubs are offered in black and white, plus two extra colours in the women’s range. The underscrubs are also impregnated with peppermint extract for a natural deodorising finish.

All items are crease-resistant and easy care.

As well as recycled fibres, Onna uses 100% recycled polybags and FSC paper and card. The garments also include messaging to encourage customers to launder their garments in ways that requires less energy.

Amazing feedback

Premier suggests that the Onna styles are ideal for traditional clinical settings, such as dentistry, medical, veterinary and care homes, as well as the ever-growing beauty sector, including spas, hair salons, cosmetic and aesthetic practices. “Childcare providers and housekeeping teams should also consider the Onna range as a practical uniform solution due to comfortable four-way stretch which enables them to flex, stretch and bend.”

“There is definitely a gap in the market and massive amounts of potential for resellers to convert existing accounts, but also to acquire new business in sectors they perhaps hadn’t previously thought about,” said Ceri, who added that “feedback on the range has already been amazing”.

The Onna collection will be distributed by PenCarrie, Prestige and Ralawise. An Onna brochure and swatch card will be available on the Premier Workwear website from early October.

www.premierworkwear.com