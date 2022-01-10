Using a logo provided by PRB Poultry, our embroidery manager Sat Sahota converted it into an embroidery file and our printing manager Klaudia Koprowicz set up a design ready for direct-to-film (DTF) printing, explained Beth Wilson, sales manager at Bludog.

“The embroidered logo was 10,000 stitches, and took around 10-15 minutes to complete on the hoodies.”

Bludog embroidered the garments and accessories on its Happy embroidery machines using threads from Madeira UK, and also used a Brother GTX DTG machine to print the design onto DTF transfer film for the headbands, T-shirts and tote bags.

“For the beanies, we used Madeira’s Classic 60 thread,” added Beth, “converting the logo into a badge shape with a circular background, so that all the detail could be kept in the design.”

The company decorated the Ultra Premium Hoodie (W89PF) from Cottonridge, as well as Beechfield’s Suprafleece Aspen Headband (BC240), Infant/Junior Faux Fur Double Pom Pom Beanie (B414B) and Chunky Ribbed Beanie (BC465), plus Build Your Brand’s Women’s Extended Shoulder Tee (BY021) and Nutshell’s Cotton Shopper Long Handle Bag (RL100), which were all supplied by Ralawise.

www.bludog.co.uk