The organisers of Printwear & Promotion Live! have announced their decision to postpone the garment decoration industry event until 2022.

“With the ongoing Covid-19 situation, and the increased uncertainty surrounding events, we don’t feel that it will be viable to hold the show in the first half of 2021,” explained event director Tony Gardner.

“Although it may be possible to delay the show till the end of the summer or the autumn, with our 2022 show scheduled for 20-22 February, we don’t think running two shows within six months is a sensible option for visitors or exhibitors — therefore we’ve taken the decision to cancel plans to run P&P Live! this year.”

P&P Live! 2022 will be held from 20-22 February 2022 in Hall 20 at the Birmingham NEC.

www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk