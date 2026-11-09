Registration is now open for Printwear & Promotion Live! 2027.

Taking place at the NEC in Birmingham on Sunday 21 February to Tuesday 23 February, the garment decoration trade show will feature the latest equipment, apparel and accessories.

“Printwear is a tactile industry,” commented event director Tony Gardner. “No matter how good AI and digital become, nothing can replace a live event where the industry comes together to see, touch and feel new products. The latest innovations are always on display with the launch of new technology, making P&P Live! the only platform that allows visitors to see it all and choose how to advance their business in the year ahead.”

A few of the confirmed garment exhibitors include Tee Jays, Earth Positive, Gildan, Fruit of the Loom, and Regatta Professional, while the equipment side includes Resolute, Roland DG, AJS Embroidery and Amaya Sales UK along with first-time exhibitors Printi, Quality Punch, and Smart Machinery Services.

In addition, visitors will be able to pick up some tips at The Decoration Advice Suite and The Knowledge Centre, which will be host to speakers such as Colin Marsh from Resolute and the team from Madeira UK.

Readers can register here now for their free tickets.