This year’s Printwear & Promotion Live! has been postponed from February until April due to ongoing uncertainty about Covid-19.

The UK’s only exhibition for the garment decoration industry will now take place at NEC in Birmingham from Sunday April 24 to Tuesday April 26. The change in dates means a switch to Hall 12.

Event director Tony Gardner said: “Although no further restrictions have come into place that affect the show taking place in February, following conversations with a large number of exhibitors regarding the ongoing uncertainties in the UK, particularly the potential logistical issues caused by Omicron, we have looked at the options of postponing the show. Consequently, with the support of the NEC, we have been able to push the show back by two months.

“For the successful and safer running of the show, we felt that it was the more sensible and prudent decision to take up the option of moving to April, in view of the current climate.

“All being well, the situation will be a lot better by then, with exhibitors and visitors being able to attend confident of a safer and better experience for all parties.”

After Covid-19 prevented Printwear & Promotion Live! from going ahead in 2021, it was originally due to take place from 20 to 22 February 2022. The rescheduled exhibition will still feature over 100 stands featuring major equipment suppliers, clothing distributors and brands.

If you have already registered for the event in February, you do not need to register again. Visitor registration remains open at www.printwearandpromotionlive.co.uk.