Nur Ink’s powderless DTF solution has completed an 20-wash test “with near flawless results”, David Sweetnam of Keypoint Intelligence has reported.

The lab team from the independent testing company conducted the print test at Nur Ink in Israel in September.

“Samples were printed on MaxDTF Prime Premium Plus film using a Leaf DTF printer with four Epson i3200 print heads and transferred onto our standard Next Level 3600 100% cotton T-shirts with a 55-second press under medium pressure (170C top, 160C bottom plate),” David explained.

Washing was conducted at Keypoint’s UK ISO-certified lab facility using real world washing machine (30C/800rpm, 54-min cycle) and tumble dryer equipment.

The results were “very impressive”, David said. He reported that there was no break-up of fine details, no loss of stretch resistance, no break-up of halftone quality, and less than DeltaE 1.7 colour change across Idealliance media wedge.

“Not only is this the first powderless solution we have seen get to 20 wash/dry cycles unscathed – it is the first test that we have got beyond five washes.”

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