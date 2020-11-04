Positive Branding has been awarded ‘Workwear Branding Company of the Year’ in the Corporate Livewire London Prestige Awards 2020.

The London Prestige Awards celebrate small and medium-sized enterprises consisting of localised businesses and sole traders that have “thrived in their highly competitive community and have proven their success during the past 12 months”, to recognise businesses in the UK capital that “provide a personal approach towards their customers to maintain a high-quality level of service and experience”.

The award winners are chosen based on their marketing and branding, business growth methods, customer experience, and approach to new ideas.

The customised workwear and promotional merchandise company was commended by the Awards’ judging panel for “listening carefully to their clients’ needs and continually exceeding expectations with well-designed workwear – proven by the high number of five-star reviews they receive”.

Jonathan Wilton, managing director of Positive Branding, commented: “I am delighted that Positive Branding has been recognised with these awards. We are a small family business, and to win in this highly competitive area shows that the hard work and dedication that we put in pays off.

“We take great pride in going the extra mile for our customers, to ensure that they benefit from our extensive knowledge and experience – resulting in us providing workwear that exceeds their expectations.”

www.positivebranding.co.uk