Polyprint has announced it will exhibit its latest direct-to-garment printing products at the Innovative Textile & Apparel Virtual Trade Show from 15-30 October 2020.

The company will be showcasing its TexJet shortee2 and TexJet echo2 DTG printers, as well as its new PreTreater Pro automatic pre-treatment machine at the online event organised by the World Textile Information Network.

Attendees will be able to see Polyprint’s latest technologies at its booth and interact with industry professionals through live chat, as well as schedule video meetings to address their questions.

George Benglopoulos, CEO of Polyprint, commented: “Our commitment to innovation has made us experts in the DTG field. First and foremost, we aim to create opportunities for our customers that will pave their way to success in today’s competitive market.

“Our highly skilled personnel are committed to guiding ITAVT visitors through the DTG process.”

www.polyprintdtg.com

www.vts.wtin.com