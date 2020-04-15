​Polyprint has created a guide that applies to all of its newest models – TexJet Echo2, TexJet Shortee2 – as well as their predecessors – TexJet echo, TexJet shortee, TexJet Plus Advanced.

The company notes that “one of the unique advantages of Polyprint’s TexJet DTG printers is that they can stay idle for up to 30 days, without the need to be on power to initiate automatic cleanings or for the user to open the printer and perform any kind of maintenance, resulting in zero ink waste”.

There are two maintenance types for TexJet printers: A, for printers that will stay idle for up to 30 days; and B, for those that will be put into storage for more than a month.

Download the PDF guide for full instructions.

www.polyprintdtg.com