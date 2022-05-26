Printer manufacturer Polyprint is to unveil its latest technological advances at Fespa Global Print Expo including new TexJet direct-to-garment (DTG) machines.

It will present the TexJet NG120, with two industrial print heads and a maximum print area of 40cm by 50cm, and the TexJet NG130, with three industrial print heads and a bigger print area of 50cm by 70cm.

It will also showcase its newly upgraded automatic pre-treatment machine, the PreTreater Pro, which was introduced in the UK earlier this year through distributor Amaya Sales UK.

The DTG printers, which are designed, developed and manufactured in-house at Polyprint, will be exhibited at Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin from 31 May to 3 June 2022.

Created for non-stop production, the new TexJet printers are equipped with a bulk ink printing system, a white ink recirculation system and an automatic CMYK/white agitation system, offering superior print quality up to 4,800 dpi.

There are 14 different snap-on platens available to deliver a wide application range for DTG printing as well as direct-to-film (DTF) capabilities.

The two new TexJet printers will be officially launched in the second half of 2022, available in the UK through Amaya Sales UK.

Polyprint is also launching new inks specifically created for all TexJet DTG printers. These bulk inks come with an enriched colour gamut for “lavish” designs and quick fixation times for faster production.

These water-based textile pigment inks are environmentally friendly and offer enhanced stretchability and “superb” washability for long-lasting prints.

George Benglopoulos, CEO of Polyprint, said: “Dedicated to giving our clients the competitive advantage, we produce premium-quality DTG products from the ground up.

“Fuelled by our customers’ feedback, we have taken the next step in the apparel printing process and created high-speed DTG printers to cater to the needs of on-demand garment decorators who want to turn up the DTG volume and boost their productivity.”

www.polyprintdtg.com

www.amayauk.com

