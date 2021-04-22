Polyprint has launched a new direct-to-film (DTF) printing solution that can be used with TexJet direct-to-garment (DTG) printers.

The DTF Xpress enables TexJet DTG users to print DTF textile transfers onto fabrics such as nylon and dark or light polyester, without having to change their printer or ink setup.

“The digitally printed film is transferred onto a garment with the help of an adhesive powder and a heat press, producing within a few minutes a high-quality result,” explained Polyprint.