Polyprint has launched a new direct-to-film (DTF) printing solution that can be used with TexJet direct-to-garment (DTG) printers.
The DTF Xpress enables TexJet DTG users to print DTF textile transfers onto fabrics such as nylon and dark or light polyester, without having to change their printer or ink setup.
“The digitally printed film is transferred onto a garment with the help of an adhesive powder and a heat press, producing within a few minutes a high-quality result,” explained Polyprint.
The DTF Xpress solution is compatible with all TexJet DTG printers running Cadlink Digital Factory Apparel V.10 Polyprint Edition RIP software —in order to use the DTF print modes, a printer driver update will be required.
“This new printing process gives the opportunity to DTG users to easily and cost-effectively print DTF and transfer their designs on multiple textiles,” commented Dimitris Stavrakidis, technical support engineer at Polyprint.
“They can create personalised T-shirts, bags, pet clothing and even place small logos in specific places e.g. sleeves and pockets, productively using their current TexJet DTG printer.”
“The DTF Xpress solution we provide helps our existing customers grow without the need to invest in new equipment,” added George Benglopoulos, CEO of Polyprint.
“DTF is a fairly simple process that can easily be adopted by existing TexJet DTG users. It essentially complements DTG printing by producing fantastic prints on numerous textiles, without the need to pre-treat.”