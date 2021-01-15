Polyprint has announced the launch of its ‘Fit & Flat’ snap-on face mask platen.

The new 2-in-1 face mask platen allows TexJet users to print on both fit and flat-type face masks, using one main platen with two different set-up options: the ‘Fit’ type for triangular masks, and the ‘Flat’ type for flat masks; users can also easy swap between the two.

“It’s snap-on design allows easy placement and quick runs,” commented George Benglopoulos, CEO of Polyprint.