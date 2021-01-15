Polyprint has announced the launch of its ‘Fit & Flat’ snap-on face mask platen.
The new 2-in-1 face mask platen allows TexJet users to print on both fit and flat-type face masks, using one main platen with two different set-up options: the ‘Fit’ type for triangular masks, and the ‘Flat’ type for flat masks; users can also easy swap between the two.
“It’s snap-on design allows easy placement and quick runs,” commented George Benglopoulos, CEO of Polyprint.
“Created due to popular customer demand, Polyprint aims to improve the DTG printing market by pushing forward with new products that help DTG businesses stay at the top of their game.”
The ‘Fit & Flat’ snap-on face mask platen is compatible with the TexJet Echo, Echo2 and Shortee2.
Users will need to perform a Firmware upgrade, as well as a software update, in order to obtain the new CadLink face mask templates.