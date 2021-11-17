Direct-to-garment (DTG) equipment manufacturer Polyprint has responded to growing demand by creating a new venture to service Spain and Portugal.

It has today launched Polyprint Iberia, based in Valencia in Spain, after 12 years of operating in the region through partnerships. With a team of DTG industry experts, it will continue to collaborate with existing dealers.

The joint venture between Polyprint and Polyprint Iberia is focused on addressing the “constantly growing” demand for DTG products in Spain and Portugal as well as better serving current and future equipment users.

Quique Torró, who is heading the new team, is an experienced technician with extensive knowledge about Polyprint products. He said: “We are committed to helping businesses advance by making the most of their DTG equipment. The Polyprint customer community will greatly benefit from this big step.”

Polyprint, based in Greece, specialises in DTG printers and has been designing, developing and manufacturing TexJet DTG printers since 2006, available through a worldwide distribution network of more than 50 countries including the UK.

Its CEO George Benglopoulos said: “Our presence in the Spanish market, since 2008, has helped numerous clients start and grow their garment decoration business successfully, relying on the latest DTG technological advances.

“Polyprint Iberia will allow us to have a closer relationship with our customers by creating an extensive network that will offer Polyprint products, high-quality educational services, ongoing support and short delivery times, anywhere within the peninsula.”

The website, available in Spanish and English, will provide customers with the full catalogue of inks and consumables, available to buy online. Numerous guides, manuals and courses will be added soon to help customers make the most of Polyprint’s equipment.

www.polyprintiberia.com