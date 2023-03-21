Polyprint’s new TexJet NG series for direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTF) printing has been introduced into parts of the US through a new distribution partnership.

Polyprint and American Print Consultants (APC) have signed an agreement for APC to sell and service the TexJet NG DTG/DTF series in the Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West and North-East regions of the US.

APC will also provide technical support, consumables, accessories and spare parts to the existing customer database in the US market.

Founded and operated by veteran technicians, APC is a service-forward provider of equipment and supplies for the signage, industrial and textile printing industries.

Rob Almstrom, CEO of APC, said: “We at APC, like many of our customers, have been interested in adding a DTG solution to our product line for quite some time. In the past there were two main classes of equipment, one being unreliable and inefficient, the other being too expensive for many print shops to effectively realise a return on their investment.

“When we took a hard look at the Polyprint solution, we were pleasantly surprised to find that it checked all of the boxes. It offers high-quality, consistent results and ease of use, all at an affordable price.

“When packaged with the state-of-the-art, computer-controlled PreTreater Pro and our conveyor dryer or heat press solutions, we can now offer a complete, turn-key package that opens up fast, reliable and economical DTG printing as well as direct-to-film transfer capabilities, all in one affordable package.

“We are excited to have the Polyprint equipment line in our arsenal of solutions and look forward to introducing a new era of direct apparel printing to the market.”

George Benglopoulos, president and CEO of Polyprint, added: “Our expertise in the DTG/DTF market, combined with APC’s exceptional customer support and service, will enable an extended customer base and a stronger foothold in the digital garment printing industry.”

Polyprint is distributed in the UK through Amaya Sales UK.

www.apcink.com

www,polyprintdtg.com