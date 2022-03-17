Smart or casual, at work or play, the polo shirt offers a stylish choice for the whole team. We round up the latest decorator-friendly options

Kustom Kit’s new Workforce Polo in 50% polyester/50% cotton, 200gsm, has superior wash performance up to 60°C, twin-needle stitching on hem and cuffs, two-button placket, 1×1 rib knit collar and self-fabric taped back neck.

New from Just Polos by AWDis, The 100 Polo and The 100 Women’s Polo are available in 15 fashion-forward colours. The 100% cotton polo comes with side vents and a three-button placket with dyed-to-match buttons.

New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt uses 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles and its soft-textured fabric contains Hi Tech Stretch. It is certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only).

Available in three colours, the new Long Sleeve Piqué Polo Shirt from Snickers Workwear is made from moisture-wicking polyester/cotton, 220gsm, and has a chest pocket, and reinforcements on the back of the neck and shoulder seams.

The classic-fit Original Polo from Fruit of the Loom, available in ten colours, is made from 100% ringspun cotton, which is perfect for embellishment. It features side seams, self-coloured buttons and a tear-away label.

From Front Row & Co, the tag-free, single-jersey Unisex Striped Jersey Polo Shirt is made from a 180gsm, 100% cotton fabric, has a colour-contrast flat-knit collar, cuffs and three-button placket, plus herringbone taped side vents.

The new Club Polo from Tee Jays in recycled polyester with elastane offers comfort and breathability. The easy-care polo comes in a tailored fit, and is moisture-wicking and quick-drying.

The new, durable Ladies’/Men’s Workwear-Longsleeve Polo from James & Nicholson in 50% organic cotton/50% polyester features UPF 50+ protection and is available in ten colours.

