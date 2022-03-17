Smart or casual, at work or play, the polo shirt offers a stylish choice for the whole team. We round up the latest decorator-friendly options
Kustom Kit’s new Workforce Polo in 50% polyester/50% cotton, 200gsm, has superior wash performance up to 60°C, twin-needle stitching on hem and cuffs, two-button placket, 1×1 rib knit collar and self-fabric taped back neck.
New from Result Genuine Recycled, the Recycled Safety Polo Shirt uses 100% post-consumer PET recycled plastic bottles and its soft-textured fabric contains Hi Tech Stretch. It is certified EN ISO 20471:2013+A1: 2016 Class 2 and RIS-3279-TOM Class 2 (orange only).
The classic-fit Original Polo from Fruit of the Loom, available in ten colours, is made from 100% ringspun cotton, which is perfect for embellishment. It features side seams, self-coloured buttons and a tear-away label.
The new Club Polo from Tee Jays in recycled polyester with elastane offers comfort and breathability. The easy-care polo comes in a tailored fit, and is moisture-wicking and quick-drying.