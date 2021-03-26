The Pro RTX Women’s Pro Polo is now available from Ralawise in three new shades for 2021: purple, fuchsia and solid grey. These new additions join the 10 existing colour options. The feminine-fit polo shirt is ideal for creating a workwear uniform, due to easy rebranding options and its wide size range, which stretches from XS-4XL. Ralawise also stocks a Pro RTX companion style for men.