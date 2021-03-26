The decorator-friendly polo shirt is a versatile, smart-casual choice for multiple occasions and uses – from promotional events to school classrooms, sports fields and countless work settings. We review the latest options
The Pro RTX Women’s Pro Polo is now available from Ralawise in three new shades for 2021: purple, fuchsia and solid grey. These new additions join the 10 existing colour options. The feminine-fit polo shirt is ideal for creating a workwear uniform, due to easy rebranding options and its wide size range, which stretches from XS-4XL. Ralawise also stocks a Pro RTX companion style for men.
Available for men and women, Henbury’s Micro Fine Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt features a modern fit, narrow point collar, ribbed cuffs, pearlised buttons and a tear-away label for easy rebranding. The men’s style comes in 30 colours with contrast herringbone side vents, while the women’s has shaped side seams and comes in 11 colours.
The Cooltex Plus Polo offers both style and performance, says Kustom Kit. Made from a durable piqué fabric containing unique yarn technology, the polo is designed to provide permanent breathability and excellent moisture-wicking capability. It’s available in eight colours in sizes XS-4XL.
From Regatta Professional’s Honestly Made range, the 100% Recycled T-Shirt uses 100% recycled polyester created from recycled plastic bottles, which have been processed and spun into an eco-friendly thread. Its easycare piqué fabric has an antibacterial finish and offers wicking performance to keep the wearer fresh.
The new Original Polo is a perfect option for promotions, events or workwear, says Fruit of the Loom. Made from a 100% ringspun cotton fabric, the classic-fit polo is ready for custom finishing and embellishment. It features side seams, a tear-away label, and colour-coordinating buttons, and comes in sizes S–3XL in 10 colours.