The prime minister has announced plans to legally require employers to publish salaries in job adverts.

Andy Burnham announced the change at the beginning of November. “Whether you’re a young person starting out or a parent trying to support your family, you should know what a job pays before spending your time and effort applying for it. That’s why we will make it a legal requirement for all employers to say what you pay.”

The government reported “overwhelming support” for greater pay transparency, with early analysis of respondents to its consultation backing the requirement, including 93% of businesses.

“Publishing salaries upfront can help expose unjustified differences in pay, give workers greater confidence to challenge discrimination and prevent disagreements over pay escalating into disputes,” it noted. The legislation is being brought forward as soon as possible, with businesses being encouraged to add pay to job ads now, rather than wait for the law change.

The changes are part of the government’s wider drive to get more young people earning or learning, break down barriers to work and open up more opportunities to help young people get a foot in the door.