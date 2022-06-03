I designed the artwork using Adobe Fresco on my iPad, explained Kath Cox, owner of The Crazy Kids.

“To date, I’ve had over 50 orders of the Jubilee T-shirt — there has been so much interest, and I can feel the excitement building for a special weekend of celebrations!”

Using heat transfer vinyl, Kath decorated organic cotton T-shirts from Stanley/Stella with her design, which was printed and cut using a Cricut Air 2, then pressed onto the T-shirts using an Ink Experts heat press.

www.instagram.com/thecrazykidsgang