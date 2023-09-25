Kornit’s Atlas Max Poly printer has won an award in the technology category at this year’s Pinnacle Awards.

The accolade was given in recognition of the printer being an industry-first direct-to-garment system delivering superior quality digital decoration for vibrant, colourful design on polyester and poly-blended apparel, said Kornit.

Also successful in the technology category, Prism Inks received an award for its sublimation to film (STF) system that enables sublimation on cotton.

“STF provides users with the best of both DTF and sublimation,” said Amir Ajanee, CEO of Prism Inks, and the Prism Group. “This system allows businesses to create vibrant and durable designs for virtually any fabric while at the same time also being able to do traditional sublimation.”

The Pinnacle Product Awards recognise solutions that improve or advance the printing industry and are open to all Printing United Alliance supplier members. They comprise three main categories: output devices, non-output devices and technology.

This year, judges selected 14 Pinnacle Technology Award recipients and 58 Pinnacle Product Award recipients from the entries.

pinnacleawards.printing.org