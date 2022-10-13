Pietra, the global e-commerce platform, is to give designers and other creators access to print-on-demand for garments through a new partnership with Printful.

It will allow users of Pietra to produce and sell their own clothing and other products, getting them made to order through to despatch to customers internationally including in the UK.

Pietra, which was co-founded in 2019 by CEO Ronak Trivedi and chief technology officer Pan Pan, both formerly of taxi technology company Uber, aims to lower the barriers of entry for creators seeking to delve into entrepreneurship.

The new partnership will add to Printful’s integrations with e-commerce which also include Shopify, WooCommerce, Etsy, Wix, Magento, Amazon and eBay. Based in the US and Latvia, it services the UK market through a fulfilment centre in Wolverhampton.

Printful’s Design Maker, a free online tool for making product designs and mock-ups, will be embedded directly into the Pietra website – a new feature that has previously only been used by select partners.

Ronak said: “At Pietra, we are constantly looking for ways to make it easier for creators to build meaningful businesses alongside their audience. This partnership opens up an incredible opportunity for the creator community around the world to build consumer product businesses.”

Kaspars Kirsis, head of sales at Printful, added: “At Printful, we carefully source our products to make sure that we offer our customers quality they can rely on. Through this partnership, Pietra merchants will not only have access to best-in-class quality but, thanks to the on-demand model, they’ll also be able to test new products and jump on different trends without worrying about order minimums and leftover stock.”

In the US, Pietra is already used by some creators for garments such as internet personality Jenn McAllister for her Time Being clothing range and New York City’s Mexican restaurant group La Esquina for its merchandise.

www.pietrastudio.com

www.printful.com