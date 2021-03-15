The logo artwork was designed by our digitisers — it’s 10,500 stitches and took around 12 minutes to create, explained Jared Wilson, owner of Penguin Uniform.

The phoenix design was embroidered onto the Pro Sweatshirt (RX301) from Pro RTX using a Happy HCS2 embroidery machine, which was supplied by Midwest Machinery.

www.penguinuniform.com