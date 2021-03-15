This vivid phoenix logo design was embroidered by Penguin Uniform in Gloucestershire onto workwear for a local bespoke fitted furniture company

The logo artwork was designed by our digitisers it’s 10,500 stitches and took around 12 minutes to create, explained Jared Wilson, owner of Penguin Uniform.

The phoenix design was embroidered onto the Pro Sweatshirt (RX301) from Pro RTX using a Happy HCS2 embroidery machine, which was supplied by Midwest Machinery.

www.penguinuniform.com

