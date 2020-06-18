Cornwall-based Phantom Screenprint has launched a new screen restretching and screen print supplies service, and is offering free delivery and collection throughout the county.

The new venture specialises in high-quality products and an expert screen restretching service to provide customers with consistent, high-tension screens – a key requirement for successful printing, advises the company.

Phantom is also supplying a wide range of high-quality chemicals and sundry items sourced from leading industry brands.

Owner, Will Pearson commented: “Cornwall is such a special place and to drive around the county meeting people who love screen printing here is my dream job!”

www.phantomscreenprint.co.uk