Promotional products supplier PF Concept International (PFCI) has acquired the UK-based print-on-demand company T Shirt & Sons.

“T Shirt & Sons was an early entrant in the European direct-to-garment market and has used its industry proprietary technology and processes to become the leading print-on-demand company in the UK,” commented Neil Ringel, CEO of Polyconcept, a parent company of PFCI.

“Combined with PF Concept’s core competencies in sourcing and product development, this acquisition offers attractive opportunities to provide additional services to our B2B customers and promotional distributors.

“Our joint expertise in high-quality digital decoration, as well as the possibilities of further individualisation from one article onwards, will open up new sales areas for our B2B customers,” added Ralf Oster, CEO of PF Concept International.

“We look forward to supporting our customers in this increasingly demanded segment of the market.”

T Shirt & Sons will continue to operate from its Westbury headquarters in the UK, and all employees will remain with the company.

Phil Morgan, senior country manager of PF Concept UK, will assume the role of managing director of T Shirt & Sons Europe — he will be responsible for leading the growth strategy across Europe, and will be supported by the T Shirt & Sons existing management team: commercial director Adam Golder, finance director Darren Newman, and the rest of the T Shirt & Sons team.

“We are thrilled about the new partnership with Polyconcept, and to be bringing the T Shirt & Sons family onboard,” commented Adam.

“Over the coming months, this merging of synergies will help accelerate our ambitious growth plans. Together we’ll build on our 30-year heritage, and take T Shirt & Sons on to the next stage that founders Jon and Andy Lunt have created and leave as best-in-class.

“With Polyconcept’s extensive product catalogue and global supply chain, the future is very exciting.”

www.pfconcept.com

www.tshirtandsons.com