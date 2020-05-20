Personalised Warehouse in Essex has created a range of personalised ‘Quarantine Birthday’ T-shirts for those celebrating during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tracy Freeman, owner of Personalised Warehouse, said the idea initially came about as they made the T-shirt for a family member celebrating his birthday in April, as a way to cheer him up during the lockdown.

The company has made 40 of the personalised T-shirts so far, using a Graphtec CE6000 cutter to create its heat transfers vinyl designs, which have been printed onto Fruit of the Loom’s Kids Iconic 150 T-Shirt (SS621B).

www.personalisedwarehouse.co.uk