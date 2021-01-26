Kerry Attwood, operations manager at Cotton Graphics, commented: “We have been dealing with TaylorMade for many years, providing the best quality embroidery for their professional golf players — when we put these on social media, we always get lots of response from the golfing world.”

Cotton Graphics embroidered the custom designs onto the TaylorMade Tour Bag using its Barudan single-head embroidery machines, completing a run of 20 panels, with the stitch count ranging from 12,466 to 57,909 stitches.

“We colour-match using both Madeira Classic and Sulky Gunold embroidery threads to ensure we’re able to replicate the colours to the nearest possible Pantone for the sponsor logos,” added Kerry.

“We’re also currently embroidering three panels at 70,650 stitches each, which are signed by the world’s top-ranked male golfer Dustin Johnson.”

www.cottongraphics.co.uk